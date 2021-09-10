COVID kills 2 more in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two more people in St. Lawrence County have died from COVID-19.

Public Health officials reported Friday the death toll since the pandemic began has risen to 108.

Since last Saturday, 9 people in the county died from COVID.

Officials reported 87 new infections as of Friday.

We’ll update this story when we get the daily reports from Jefferson and Lewis counties.

