COVID kills 2 more in St. Lawrence County

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two more people in St. Lawrence County have died from COVID-19.

Public Health officials reported Friday the death toll since the pandemic began has risen to 108.

Since last Saturday, 9 people in the county died from COVID.

Officials reported 87 new infections as of Friday.

We’ll update this story when we get the daily reports from Jefferson and Lewis counties.

