Elaine H. Davis, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elaine H. Davis, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, September 8th at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was 75 years old.

There are no public services planned at this time. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery will take place at the convenience of her family.

Born in Watertown August 15, 1946, Elaine was a daughter to Jennie Sixbury. She was a graduate with the Lyme Central School Class of 1964, Chaumont. Following graduation, Elaine worked at Watertown’s Black Clawson.

Elaine was an avid reader and enjoyed taking care of her grandsons.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Julie A. Davis of Watertown, 2 grandsons, Nathan Davis, Jimmy Cosper, and a great-granddaughter, Seyora.

She is predeceased by her son, Kenneth John Davis (2002), and her longtime companion, Edward F. Overton (2012).

Memorial donations may be made in her name to Cerebral Palsy Association of the North Country, 167 Polk Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.