Advertisement

Florida ban on school mask mandates back in force, court rules

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The on-again, off-again ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students is back in force.

The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted an automatic stay two days ago that halted enforcement of the mask mandate ban.

The upshot is that the state could resume its efforts to impose financial penalties on the 13 Florida school boards currently defying the mask mandate ban.

The U.S. Department of Education has begun a grant program for school districts that lose money for implementing anti-coronavirus practices such as mandatory masks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY "Sea Grant" interview 11-18-20
COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others
Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn
Local doctor weighs in on COVID fact and fiction
St. Lawrence County's seal
St. Lawrence County COVID cases on the rise
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test

Latest News

Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 1996 Kiowa helicopters at Fort Drum
Damon Williamson, 16, of Clinton, Miss., shies away from Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health...
FDA official hopeful younger kids can get shots this year
The images seem innocent enough, but they often reveal a lot of personal information about your...
Be mindful of what you share on social media in your back-to-school photos
Unspecified health concerns have halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key...
Measles cases halt Afghan evacuee flights from two key bases