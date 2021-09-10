Advertisement

Fort Drum observes 9/11 anniversary

Fort Drum recognized the coming anniversary of 9/11 Friday(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum recognized the coming anniversary of 9/11 Friday with a wreath-laying ceremony.

Soldiers and first responders reflected on the last 20 years and how it has affected each of them.

Since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the 10th Mountain Division has been the most deployed division of the U.S. Army.

First responders from Fort Drum also deployed as soon as the call came in about the tragedy to help following the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

“I was here 20 years ago working. That evening I received a phone call that I was being deployed to Ground Zero. As we turned down Liberty Street to where the towers were, there was just overwhelming devastation,” said Robert Tennies, retired Fort Drum fire captain. “We just pray that it never happens again, but first responders are going to be there if it happens.”

Those who served at Ground Zero and those who went off to war say they appreciate the support our nation has given them all these years and they’ll never forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

