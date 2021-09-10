Advertisement

The Golden Girls on the Big Screen

At Regal Cinema, September 14 and 21
Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sofia are back!
Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sofia are back!(Fathom Events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

For the first time on the big screen! Celebrate The Golden Girls with a special screening of some of the most memorable episodes from the series.

A Fathom Event at Salmon Run Mall

Tuesday, September 14 at 7:00 pm

Tuesday, September 21 at 7:00 pm

Featured episodes include: The PilotThe FluThe Way We MetLadies of the EveningGrab That Dough

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY "Sea Grant" interview 11-18-20
COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others
Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn
Local doctor weighs in on COVID fact and fiction
St. Lawrence County's seal
St. Lawrence County COVID cases on the rise
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test

Latest News

Food for animals from Lowville Food Pantry
Cal Climpson leads after the first day of the Basspro.com Bassmaster Northern Open underway in...
Ontario angler leads after 1st day of Bassmaster Northern Open
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Caldo Verdi
A Fathom event screening again in September
35th Anniversary - Labyrnith Back on the Big Screen