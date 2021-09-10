The Golden Girls on the Big Screen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

For the first time on the big screen! Celebrate The Golden Girls with a special screening of some of the most memorable episodes from the series.

A Fathom Event at Salmon Run Mall

Tuesday, September 14 at 7:00 pm

Tuesday, September 21 at 7:00 pm

Featured episodes include: The PilotThe FluThe Way We MetLadies of the EveningGrab That Dough

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.