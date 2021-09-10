Highlights & scores: girls’ Frontier League & NAC soccer

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The girls took center stage on the soccer field Thursday in both the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference.

In Adams, South Jefferson hosted General Brown.

In the first half Kori Nichols sends the ball out front and Maya Carroll comes up with the finish, putting the Lady Lions on top 1-0

South Jeff looking to tie it, but Alyssa Perry’s blast is deflected by Lily Dupee and goes off the crossbar.

The Lady Spartans appear to tie the game on a Perry shot, but the goal is waived off due to an off-sides.

General Brown beats South Jeff 2-1.

It was a a girls’ Frontier League D Division match-up in Copenhagen as the Lady Golden Knights hosted Lafargeville.

Late in the first half, Copenhagen gets on the board when Raegan Dalrymple unloads a blast from point-blank range and it’s 1-0 Copenhagen.

Two minutes later, it’s Aubree Smykla from long range denting the back of the net, making it 2-0.

Copenhagen beats LaFargeville 5-1.

It was a girls’ non-league match-up in Lowville as the Lady Red Raiders hosted Holland Patent.

The Red Raiders applying the pressure in the first half but unable to get one past Holland Patent goalie Morgan Kirkland.

One goal would decide this one. Alaina Carro would score in the second half, giving Holland Patent a 1-0 win over Lowville

It was Potsdam hosting Malone in girls’ NAC soccer.

Ava Lilliock scores her first varsity goal, making it 2-0 Malone.

Then it’s Emma Hasseltine outrunning the defense for the tally and now it’s 3-0.

Kennedy Emerson answers for Potsdam, but Malone wins 3-1.

St. Lawrence Central was at Colton-Pierrepont.

Skyler Thomann dents the back of the net for the Colts’ opening marker.

Then it’s Madelyn Munn finding the mark.

Colton-Pierrepont beats St. Lawrence Central 3-1.

Thursday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Lyme 8, Alexandria 1

General Brown 2, South Jefferson 1

Belleville Henderson 4, Sackets Harbor 1

Sandy Creek 0, Thousand Islands 0

Copenhagen 5, LaFargeville 1

Indian River 2, Carthage 1

Holland Patent 1, Lowville 0

Chateaugay 4, Parishville-Hopkinton 1

Colton-Pierrepont 3, St. Lawrence Central 1

St. Regis Falls 2, Tupper Lake 0

Madrid-Waddington 2, Brushton-Moira 1

Massena 1, Canton 0

Malone 3, Potsdam 1

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Gouverneur 1

Girls’ high school swimming

South Jefferson 93. Indian River 82

Watertown 100, Carthage 77

