John J. “Johnny” Ross, 61, of Massena

John J. “Johnny” Ross, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday September 8, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John J. “Johnny” Ross, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday September 8, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.

Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Sunday September 12, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A funeral Mass for John will be held 10:00 AM on Monday September 13, 2021 at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Massena immediately following the services with full Military Honors.

Johnny was born to the late Howard and Florence (Bennett) Ross in Baltimore, MD on October 14, 1959. He attended and graduated from St. Regis Falls High School in 1977. Continuing his education, Johnny attended Canton ATC where he obtained an Associate’s in Data Processing, and Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from SUNY Potsdam. Upon his completed education, Johnny entered into the United States Navy where he served his country proudly on the USS Conyngham returning back home after his honorable discharged in 1987.

He met and soon married his loving bride Mary Frances Watson on April 28, 1990 in Sacred Heart Church with the late Msgr. Rev. John F. Pendergast officiating and they began their family. Johnny was employed with ALCOA in 1990 and retired after 24 years of service in 2014. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family and taking walks with his wife Mary Frances daily. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed kayaking and camping. He was a past member of the Sons of the American Legion Post No. 79.

Johnny is survived by his devoted wife Mary Frances and their two daughters; Katelyn and husband Kavon Silas and Kassidy Ross both of Massena, NY. He is also survived by his first granddaughter, Kinsleigh Patricia Silas born this past Friday, September 3, 2021.

He is also survived by his siblings; Gloria Lamendola of Massena, NY, Marion and Jerry Clary of Winthrop, NY, Barbara and Jon Jessmer of Morrisonville, NY, David and Lisa Ross of Warren, OH, James and Rose Ross of Brushton, NY, Stanley and Diane Ross, of Massena, NY, William and Teresa Ross of Winthrop, NY, Charlotte and Eric Santamont of Oneonta, NY, Karen Crowley of Buffalo, NY, Sharon and Jerry Marlow of Brewerton, NY and Brenda and William O’Keefe of Watertown, NY. Also surviving Johnny is a sister in-law Faye Ross and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Johnny is predeceased by his brother Howard Ross and brothers in-law Loren Lamendola and John Crowley.

Memorial contributions in Johnny’s name may be acknowledged with the charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, online condolence and photos of Johnny by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.