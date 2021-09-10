Kyle Joe Neuroth, 31, formerly of Gouverneur

Kyle Joe Neuroth, age 31, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on September 7, 2021 in Fond du Lac, WI where he was residing. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kyle Joe Neuroth, age 31, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on September 7, 2021 in Fond du Lac, WI where he was residing.

There is no funeral service at this time. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur.

Kyle was born on May 6, 1990 in Massena to Sonyia Hewey. He is survived by his adopted mother, Diane Neuroth, his adopted family, Jennifer, Bobbijo, Amanda, Wendy, Jenny, Brandy, Aleesha, Hope, Wayne, Ricky, Daniel, Jeff, and Nicholas; his biological family, Sonyia Hewey, Misty Hewey, Beth Facteau, Harley Trimm, his best friend, Johnny LaValley, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by grandparents, Robert and Wanda Smith, and a special uncle, Shawn Hewey.

Kyle was a wandering soul, looking for his place in this world. He was always thinking and questioned everything. Kyle enjoyed writing poetry, liked to party with his friends, especially his best friend, Johnny LaValley, and liked to discuss the future and was fascinated with death.

Donations in memory of Kyle are encouraged to go to the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, 48 Court Street, Building 8, Canton NY 13617.

