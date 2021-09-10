Advertisement

Memorial service for B. Daniel Boothe

By Submitted by funeral home
Sep. 10, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for B. Daniel Boothe will be 11 am Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Sherman St., Watertown.  Burial of his cremains will be in the church  columbarium.

Mr. Boothe, 91, passed away February 10th, 2021.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Covid 19 protocols are in effect to include facial masks and social distancing.

