A mix of sun & clouds with a small risk of showers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Summer’s not over, but it feels like a crisp, cool fall morning.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. There’s a very small chance of popup sprinkles in the afternoon.

It gets chilly overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-70s all three days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.