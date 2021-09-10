Advertisement

New York Sea Grant: teaching about the Great Lakes

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York Sea Grant has a lot of resources for teaching students about the Great Lakes.

Great Lakes coastal literacy specialist Nate Drag say the Sea Grant has Great Lakes-focused educational materials for K-12 teachers, homeschoolers, and nature center educators.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

New curricula include “Enviro-Time Storytime: Recommended Environmental Reading Lists,” “Lake Sturgeon Intermediate Curriculum,” and “Freedom Seekers: The Underground Railroad.”

Visit seagrant.sunysb.edu for more information.

You can also email SGBuffal@cornell.edu or call 716-645-3610.

