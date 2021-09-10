Ontario angler leads after 1st day of Bassmaster Northern Open

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - An angler from Cavan, Ontario is leading after the first day of the Basspro.com Bassmaster Northern Open underway in Clayton this week.

Cal Climpson spent the morning on Lake Ontario and shifted to the St. Lawrence River around noon when the water started getting rough on the lake.

His total catch came to 27 pounds, 7 ounces.

Cooper Gallant of Bowmanville, Ontario came in second with 27 pounds. He spent the day on Lake Ontario.

Gary Adkins of Green Bay, Wisconin, and Kevin Park of Waymart Pennsylvania share the third-place spot.

Climpson, Brock Belik of Orchard, Nebraska, and Chris Hellebuyck of Waterford, Michigan, share the lead for Phoenix Boats Big Bass honors. Each angler caught a 6-pound, 9-ounce smallmouth.

Sakae Ushio of Tonawanda, N.Y., leads the co-angler division with 15 pounds, 3 ounces. Matthew Mccarthy of Marysville, Ohio, holds the Phoenix Boats Big Bass lead among co-anglers with a 6-pound, 12-ounce.

The three-day tournament wraps up on Saturday when the top 10 anglers from Thursday and Friday battle for a $50,000 first-place prize.

Weigh-ins are at 2:30 p.m.

Follow tournament coverage here.

