Red & Black back at home this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black return to the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds this Saturday night.

It’s Military Appreciation Night, so service members get in free with their I.D.

The Red & Black are facing a Glens Falls team that it beat on the road 9-0 earlier this season.

Defense dominated that last meeting, but there’s no resting on its laurels.

Defensive coordinator Nate Bryant comments on that in the video.

You can also hear offensive coordinator Jerry Levine and receiver Rhashay Whitfield talk about the how the offense plans to put more points on the board.

Head coach George Ashcraft says he hopes to improve on the R&B’s 3-1 mark in front of the home crowd. He talks about that in the video, too.

