Advertisement

Red & Black back at home this weekend

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black return to the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds this Saturday night.

It’s Military Appreciation Night, so service members get in free with their I.D.

The Red & Black are facing a Glens Falls team that it beat on the road 9-0 earlier this season.

Defense dominated that last meeting, but there’s no resting on its laurels.

Defensive coordinator Nate Bryant comments on that in the video.

You can also hear offensive coordinator Jerry Levine and receiver Rhashay Whitfield talk about the how the offense plans to put more points on the board.

Head coach George Ashcraft says he hopes to improve on the R&B’s 3-1 mark in front of the home crowd. He talks about that in the video, too.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY "Sea Grant" interview 11-18-20
COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others
Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn
Local doctor weighs in on COVID fact and fiction
St. Lawrence County's seal
St. Lawrence County COVID cases on the rise
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test

Latest News

Despite losing several players to graduation, the Beaver River girls' soccer team is off to a...
Beaver River girls: a young, talented soccer team
General Brown's Kori Nichols boots the ball in front of the net, allowing teammate Maya Carroll...
Highlights & scores: girls’ Frontier League & NAC soccer
Highlights & scores: Frontier League & NAC girls' soccer
Beaver River girls' soccer