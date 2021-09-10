Advertisement

State requiring schools to report daily COVID cases starting Monday

Masked students leave their buses to enter the school building
Masked students leave their buses to enter the school building(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Starting Monday, schools throughout New York will need to report daily COVID numbers to the state.

The Department of Health is requiring all school districts to take a census of students and staff each day and then report if there are any positive COVID cases discovered in the district. It doesn’t matter whether the person tests positive for COVID at the school or elsewhere.

This isn’t something new. Schools had to do this last school year and educators believe it’s a way to be transparent with the community.

“It’s done with the intention to provide people with the information that will give them piece of mind,” said Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd.

Todd adds that, although it’s early, the first few days of the new school year have gone well despite all the challenges.

