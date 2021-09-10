TV Dinner: Caldo Verdi
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be fall soon, the season for soups and stews.
Chef Chris Manning this week brings us Caldo Verde. It’s a Portuguese soup with sausage and kale.
The recipe calls for linguica sausage, but you can substitute andouille or hot Italian sausage.
Caldo Verde
- 2 4-ounce links linguica sausage, diced
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1 cup diced green bell pepper
- 1 cup diced celery
- 2 cups diced green cabbage
- 4 cups diced cooked potatoes
- 4 cups chopped kale
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup heavy cream
Add sausage, onion, peppers, celery, cabbage, potatoes, and kale to a 4-quart soup kettle. Cook on low heat for 5 minutes.
Add broth, garlic, salt, and pepper and simmer until cabbage and kale are wilted. Finish with heavy cream and serve.
