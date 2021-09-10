Advertisement

TV Dinner: Caldo Verdi

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be fall soon, the season for soups and stews.

Chef Chris Manning this week brings us Caldo Verde. It’s a Portuguese soup with sausage and kale.

The recipe calls for linguica sausage, but you can substitute andouille or hot Italian sausage.

Caldo Verde

- 2 4-ounce links linguica sausage, diced

- 1 cup diced onion

- 1 cup diced green bell pepper

- 1 cup diced celery

- 2 cups diced green cabbage

- 4 cups diced cooked potatoes

- 4 cups chopped kale

- 2 cups chicken broth

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- Salt and pepper to taste

- 1 cup heavy cream

Add sausage, onion, peppers, celery, cabbage, potatoes, and kale to a 4-quart soup kettle. Cook on low heat for 5 minutes.

Add broth, garlic, salt, and pepper and simmer until cabbage and kale are wilted. Finish with heavy cream and serve.

