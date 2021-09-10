Advertisement

US investigating airlines over slow refunds during pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department is detailing efforts it’s making to help airline customers who didn’t get refunds after their flights were canceled during the early days of the pandemic last year.

The department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over failures to issue prompt refunds to customers, and 18 of those probes are still going on.

A probe of United Airlines was dropped in January after the airline took steps to give refunds to “thousands” of customers, and the Transportation Department is seeking a $25.5 million fine against Air Canada.

The Canadian carrier is appealing.

The department says it got more than 30,000 complaints about airline refunds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY "Sea Grant" interview 11-18-20
COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others
Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn
Local doctor weighs in on COVID fact and fiction
St. Lawrence County's seal
St. Lawrence County COVID cases on the rise
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Vaccine Mandate
Who’s affected locally by federal vaccine mandates?

Latest News

The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted...
Court reinstates Florida ban on school mask mandates
Boil water order lifted in Gouverneur
The ruling could potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them...
Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic Games decision
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.
Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday