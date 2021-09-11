Communities across the north country commemorate 9/11

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cities, town, and villages across the north country spent the weekend remembering the terror attack twenty years ago.

In Watertown, dozens gathered at American Legion Post 61 for a remembrance ceremony. City and county officials, as well as volunteers, read names of first responders, EMTs, and police officers who were lost in the World Trade Center attacks.

“Every name had hopes, dreams, aspirations, a family, a story that were cut short exactly 20 years ago today,” said 9/11 commemoration committee chair Carl DiSalvatore.“ And we haven’t forgotten and we shall stand united against foreign threats.”

They also honored the 10th mountain division soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice, fighting a war on terrorism born from the events on Sept 11, 2001.

People came together Saturday at Watertown American Legion Post 61 to remember the terror attacks of 9/11/01 (wwny)

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith said, “It’s much bigger than Watertown, bigger than Jefferson County. It really represents the backbone of the nation and what we are all about, especially in times of crisis, of coming together, and that’s what this event really signifies- a coming together, like people did on 9/11.”

In Lowville, firetrucks and other emergency vehicles led a procession through the village. Fire departments from all over Lewis County participated. Many firefighters came in full uniform to honor those first responders who leapt into action twenty years ago.

Volunteer firefighters in Lewis County arrived in full uniform to commemorate 9/11. The departments led a procession through Lowville Saturday morning (wwny)

“I was only a year-and-a-half when 9/11 actually took place,” said New Bremen Fire Department Chaplain Dale Moore. “It’s nice to be able to honor people that tragically lost their lives. On behalf of the fire department, it’s nice to be able to honor the 343 firemen that actually lost their lives on 9/11.”

The Lewis County procession ended at the VFW hall, where a ceremony was held.

A tradition in Potsdam continued with a Clarkson University ROTC run to remember 9/11. ROTC cadets were joined by local police officers. Four Clarkson alumni died at the World Trade Center 20 years ago. Additional ceremonies were held today at the 9/11 memorial on campus, one forged out of steel from the World Trade Center.

The St. Regis Falls Central School district, along with officials from the local American Legion, came together Friday at the school to remember the attacks of September 11th (submitted photo)

A weekend of remembrance ceremonies are also happening in Franklin County. On Friday, the St. Regis Fall Central School District hosted a flag celebration and 9/11 ceremony. Students and school officials were joined by the American Legion and volunteer firefighters.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.