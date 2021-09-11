Donald “Jake” Corbine, 91, of Russell

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Donald “Jake” Corbine, 91, of County Route 24, Russell passed away peacefully at his home while under the care of his family and Hospice and Palliative Care.

Calling hours will be Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park St.

A mass of Christian burial will held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM in St. Mary’s Church, Canton with Rev. Bryan Stitt as celebrant. Burial will follow in North Russell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch.

Jake was born March 25, 1930 in Canton, NY a son of the late Wilber and Blanche (Roberts) Corbine. He attended the Pink Schoolhouse in Canton and in 1948 enlisted in the US Army where he earned the rank of Master Sergeant, Med Co 9th Inf. Regt., 2nd Div., serving during the Korean Conflict. Jake was captured Dec 1st, 1950 at Chosen Reservoir in Kunuri, North Korea. He was on “Death March” from Dec 1st, 1950 to March 1951 (32 months, 15 days) where he was held by the Chinese on the Yule River. He was released August 27, 1953 and returned home on October 31, 1953. Decorations and medals received: United Nations Service Medal, United Nations Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, POW Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, Korean Service Medal w/ 3 Bronze Service Stars, Combat Med Badge.

On October 9, 1965 he married his beloved Elevene Elizabeth Bessette in St. Mary’s Church, Canton. The couple were married 55 years.

Jake was employed as a mill right at J&L Steele for 32 years.

Surviving are his wife Elevene; three sons, Joseph Besette, Donald W. Corbine, Jr. and wife Shelly and Dwayne A. Corbine and companion Tami LaRose; a step-daughter Beth Gero; a brother Robert Corbine; two sisters Catherine Costagliola and Laura Bessette; five grandchildren Jacob Corbine, Paige Corbine, Cassidy Mercer, Cheyenne Jungen and Carissa Corbine; and a great-granddaughter Aria Corbine.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Royce, George and William Corbine and two sisters, Etta Mae Jenne and Madylin Pettit.

Jake was involved in a number of organizations including: Life Member of VFW Post 1231, Canton where a big piece of his heart belonged and he served as Commander from 1973-75; started and was a life member of Northern NY Chapter of American Ex POW’s and served as Commander for 10 years; Cub Scouts of America Troop #42 Russell, served as Cub Master for 4 years; Norwood American Legion member for 14 years; Life Member of Disabled American Veterans; member of Robert J. Freego AMVETS Post 282 Potsdam; Life Member of Korean War Ex POW Association; and 2nd Div. (Indian Head) Association.

Jake was an outdoorsman and enjoyed time spent in the outdoors. He was a member of the Pleasant Brook Hunting Club, Russell, Gulf Brook Hunting & Fishing Club, Colton, Little River Fish & Game Club, Star Lake and his own property, Jake’s Lodge, Donnerville. Being an avid outdoorsman, Jake enjoyed hunting, fishing (especially Stone Dam), cutting wood, spending time on his tractor, teaching his sons and nephews all his techniques. Jake also enjoyed maple sugaring. He boiled for many years at Carl Coller’s and most recently with Steve Willard.

Jake also enjoyed watching John Wayne movies for relaxation as well as listening to good old country music.

