George L. Campbell, 64, of Nicholville

NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. George L. Campbell, 64, Big G, Dad, Papa, Brother, Uncle, and our beloved friend passed away on Wednesday September 8, 2021, after his courageous battle with melanoma, in the comfort of his home with his wife and family by his side.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where calling hours will be on Tuesday September 14th from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 PM. George’s burial and graveside service will be held on Friday September 17th at 1:00 PM at Mound Hill Cemetery in Nicholville.

George was born in Potsdam on December 23, 1956, to the late Leroy G. and Eloise (Webb) Campbell and graduated from St. Lawrence Central School. On February 16, 1985, he married Brenda Joanette in Hopkinton. George and Brenda shared a distinctive promise of marriage, friendship, family, adventure, and love.

A hard worker all his life, George was a truck driver for Donald Snyder Logging and devoted much of his existence giving back to his community. He was always there for anyone in need, showed respect daily, and deeply loved his family and friends. He always looked forward to Wednesday night card night where you could count on George for the smart-ass comments as well as listening to his classic country playing non-stop. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting, and riding his Harley.

His strength and firm handshake will live on in those that follow him, and George will be sorely missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda; his son Jarad ‘Bug’ Campbell and companion Jessica Jacques; 3 grandchildren, Colby Campbell, Maci Campbell, and Carter Campbell; 4 sisters, Kathy (Steve) Carr, Keitha (Bob) Kissel, Karan (Steve) Grant, and Karol (Lester) Hamm; one brother, Michael Campbell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Always close to his heart is the memory of his son Jordan Campbell, who passed away on July 18, 2004.

Please share words of comfort and condolences at www.hammillfh.com.

Due to allergies, flowers are respectfully declined, memorials can be made to Nicholville Fire Department.

