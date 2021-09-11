CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Gloria (Shoulette) Spadaccini, 89, of Canton died on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the LaPoint Adult Home, where she was under the wonderful care of staff, while surrounded by her beloved sons.

Gloria was born in Rossie, New York on March 10, 1932, a daughter of the late John and Lola (McNeil) Shoulette. She graduated from Canton High School and attended the Watertown Business School. Gloria began her career with First National Bank in Canton and later began working in the registrar office at Canton College until her retirement.

On October 6, 1951, Gloria married Nicholas “Nick” Spadaccini at St. Mary’s Church in Canton. Together the couple raised two sons, Ron and Randy. She and Nick both loved supporting the children and grandchildren’s sports and activities. She loved hosting the many family parties and gathering at the family camp in Hannawa Falls for the last 45 years.

Gloria is survived by her sons, Ron (Carol) Spadaccini and Randy (Cheryl) Spadaccini; five grandchildren, Ryan (Chelsea) Spadacinni, David (Natasha) Spadaccini, Mark (Mackie) Spadaccini, Meghan (Corey Boyer) Spadaccini and Joe (Mary Jane) Spadaccini; also surviving are eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parent, she was predeceased by her beloved husband Nick on July 5, 2018 and by a brother, Don Shoulette.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Canton Minor Hockey, Inc., 7 College Street; Canton, New York 13617 or to St. Mary’s Church, 68 Court Street; Canton, New York 13617.

Calling hours for Gloria will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 9:00 am, followed by burial in the St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Gloria Spadaccini are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

