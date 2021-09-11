Advertisement

Happening in October: A rising tide to help remove boats on the lake and river

A boat along the St. Lawrence River
A boat along the St. Lawrence River(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With fall around the corner, it’s nearing the time recreational boaters look to get those vessels out of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

To make that job easier, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River board (the group that manages water levels) will slow down outflows at the Massena dam in an effort to temporarily raise water levels.

The board plans to reduce outflows for 72 hours, starting at noon on Friday, October 8th.

The current level on Lake St. Lawrence is 239.50 feet. The lake/river board wants to increase that level to 239.83 feet.

Water levels were low this summer. The lake/river board in June issued a new release reporting that levels hit their peak at about one foot below the historical average. Lack of rain was cited as part of the problem. By July, our area saw a good deal of rain, but water levels still sat nine inches lower than long-term averages.

