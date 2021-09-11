One person taken to hospital after SUVs collide in Henderson

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Two SUVs collided at the intersection of Route Three and Military Road Saturday afternoon.

There were two women in one vehicle. One of them was taken to the hospital. A man was in the other vehicle.

No word on injuries. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Assisting on scene was the Henderson Fire department and ambulance crews.

