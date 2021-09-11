Police: Missing teen could be headed to Boonville in Oneida County

WYOMING, New York (WWNY) - Police believe a teen missing from an area southwest of Rochester could be traveling to Boonville in Oneida County.

The missing child alert says 15-year-old Ciara Smart of Wyoming, NY was last seen on Durfee road in that village around 10 pm Friday night. Police say she’s believed to be on foot.

Officials say Ciara was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Ciara is five feet tall and 140 pounds. She’s blonde with blue eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office at 585-786-8989 or 911.

Missing child alert (WWNY)

