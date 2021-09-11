Saturday Sports: Football, Soccer, and volleyball matchups

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence Saints, opening the home portion of their 2021 football season this afternoon at Leckonby Stadium, hosting Norwich with the Hoffman Cup on the line.

Saints got on the board first when Tyler Grochot hits Robert Coll for a 7 yard touchdown. The Saints go on top 7-nothing in the 2nd quarter. Later - tied at 7, it’s Grochot over the middle to Andrew Murphy for a 61 yard touchdown. Saints go back on top 14-7. Grochot would throw for 403 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The final- St. Lawrence, 37; Norwich, 7.

In local soccer action, Watertown High hosted Massena in a non-league boys game. Seth Johnson struck in the first half, putting the Cyclones up one. They’d go on to win the match four to nothing.

Belleville-Henderson boys defeated Beaver River 6-1. Kyle Moyer came up with a loose ball and dented the net in the 1st half, and came up with a second goal.

Check out scores from around the north country:

8-man high school football:

Morrisville Eaton- 64

Thousand Islands - 16

Tupper Lake- 34

Cooperstown- 6

11-man high school football:

O.F.A. - 46

Potsdam- 14

General Brown- 43

Mount Markham- 20

Boys soccer:

Edwards-Knox- 2

South Lewis- 0

Carthage- 4

Harrisville- 1

Lisbon- 1

O.F.A.- 1 (OT)

Girls Soccer:

I.H.C.- 7

Hoosick Falls-1

LaFargeville- 5

Alexandria- 1

Lyme- 4

Belleville-Henderson- 0

Beaver River- 3

Harrisville- 1

Malone- 2

O.F.A- 1

Brushton Moira- 5

St. Regis Falls- 2

Chateaguay- 5

Tupper Lake- 0

Copenhagen- 6

Sackets Harbor- 0

Massena-4

Potsdam- 1

Lowville- 1

South Jefferson- 0

Men’s Soccer:

SUNY Poly- 4

SUNY Canton- 0

SUNY Potsdam- 1

Alfred- 0

SUNY Oneonta- 4

Clarkson- 2

Hartwick- 1

St. Lawrence- 0

Women’s Soccer:

St. Lawrence- 0

Nazareth- 0 (OT)

SUNY Potsdam- 1

Roger Williams- 0

Babson- 3

Clarkson- 0

College Volleyball:

Clarkson- 3

SUNY Oswego- 0

Clarkson- 3

SUNY Oneonta- 0

St. John Fisher- 3

SUNY Canton- 0

SUNY Plattsburgh- 3

SUNY Canton- 0

J.C.C.- 3

Mohawk Valley- 0

