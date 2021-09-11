Advertisement

State Police investigate serious crash on Arsenal Street

Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown
Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A medical airlift chopper had to make a landing on Arsenal street just outside Watertown after a serious crash Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses tell 7 News two vehicles collided near the intersection of Arsenal and Route 202. One person was seen being loaded into that helicopter.

Arsenal street near 202 was closed to traffic as emergency responders worked, but reopened around 4 o’clock. There’s no word yet on injuries.

State police are investigating the crash. We’ll provide more information as soon as we receive it.

