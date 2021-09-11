State Police investigate serious crash on Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A medical airlift chopper had to make a landing on Arsenal street just outside Watertown after a serious crash Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses tell 7 News two vehicles collided near the intersection of Arsenal and Route 202. One person was seen being loaded into that helicopter.

Arsenal street near 202 was closed to traffic as emergency responders worked, but reopened around 4 o’clock. There’s no word yet on injuries.

State police are investigating the crash. We’ll provide more information as soon as we receive it.

