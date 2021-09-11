CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Schofield, 79, of Clayton passed away Thursday morning, September 9, 2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Tom was born in St. Albans, VT October 14, 1941, son of Roger and Thelma (Thomas) Schofield. He graduated from Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans and attended Temple University. On June 14, 1961 he entered the US Army and was honorably discharged from active duty on June 12, 1964.

On July 2, 1967 Tom married Suzanne M. Gregoire in St. Albans with Rev. Howard Stimanel officiating.

Tom retired December 11, 2001 from A. N. Deringer, Inc., St. Albans as its customs house broker manager, serving the company for 37 years. The couple then moved to Clayton. He was a member of the Clayton United Methodist Church, Clayton Council of Churches, Clayton Lions Club, and was active with the Clayton Food Pantry.

Along with his wife, Suzanne, Tom is survived by four children, Lynn S. Gaffney and husband Steven J., Clayton, Kimberly M. Schofield, Mooresville, IN, Dean J. Schofield and wife Dawn, Theresa, and Kelly A. Schnauber, Clayton; twelve grandchildren and one great granddaughter; two brothers, Richard Schofield, Concord, NC and Roger M. Schofield, Palm Harbor, FL; two sisters, Sharon Cobb, Georgia, VT and Crystal Lucas, St. Albans, VT; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Beisdes his parents Tom was predeceased by son Timothy J. Schofield in August 2021.

Calling hours will be held at Clayton United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 15, from 10 - 11 AM with the funeral service at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Clayton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Tom’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

