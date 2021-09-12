Advertisement

Alexander Robert “Bob” Manson, 81, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Alexander Robert “Bob” Manson, 81, died Saturday, September 11, 2021 At Gouverneur Hospital.

Mr. Manson is a retired New York State Trooper.

Survivors include his wife, Kay C. Manson of Gouverneur, daughters Pam Weaver of Gouverneur and Penny Snow of Henderson, sons Robbie Manson and Gordon Ayen both of Gouverneur.

A full obituary will be published when service details are determined.

