Bernice A. Robert, 91, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice A. Robert, 91, a resident of 57 Gulf Road, Colton, will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton. Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the Colton AMVETS. Bernice passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 10, 2021 at her home.

Bernice is survived by her husband of 75 years, George, Colton; her three sons, Ronald and Nancy Robert, Colton; Dennis “Denny” and Joanne Robert, Mexico and David and Cindy Robert, Mexico. Bernice is also survived by her seven beloved grandchildren, Brian, Jeff, Katie, Julie, Pat, Stacie, Meagan; several great-grandchildren and a brother, Floyd “Sonny” Campbell, South Colton as well as several nieces and nephews. Bernice was pre-deceased by her parents, a brother, Robert Campbell and a sister, Margaret Thomas.

Born in South Colton, NY on November 1, 1929 to the late George and Helen Fisher Campbell, she attended Potsdam High School and married George A. Robert on September 3, 1946. Bernice was a devoted member of St. Patrick’s Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, the Red Hat Society, and at one time taught baking classes as a volunteer for the 4-H club. Bernice enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, quilting and entertaining friends and family at their homes in Colton and Baldwinsville. One of her greatest joys was entertaining all of her children and grandchildren during the holidays. The family would like thank Becky Green for the wonderful care she has provide over the last few years.

Memorial donations in Bernice’s memory can be made to the Colton Fire Department or Rescue Squad and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Bernice A. Robert.

