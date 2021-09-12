Faith B. Norton, 104, of Old Forge

OLD FORGE, New York (WWNY) - Faith B. Norton, 104, a resident of the Masonic Care Community, Utica, NY, died September 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, NY.

Faith was born to Victor Barnum and Christine Filer Barnum on April 14, 1917, in Centerville, NY and raised in Phelps, NY. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Rochester and a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Columbia University. Faith was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Nurse Corp, during World War II, receiving the American Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal. She finished her service in 1947 at the 109th General Hospital at Madigan General Hospital, Ft. Lewis, Washington as charge nurse caring for returning war wounded from the Pacific.

Returning to civilian life, she taught at Syracuse University, then she was school nurse and teacher for the Town of Webb UF School District, Old Forge.

Faith was predeceased by her husband Aaron F. Norton, former guidance counselor at the Town of Webb schools.

Faith and Aaron were active in many school, social, civic and charitable organizations throughout their lives in Old Forge.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be 1:30 pm, Monday, September 13, 2021 in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY with Rev. Leon VanWie, officiating.

Local arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

