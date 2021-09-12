Ogdensubrg firefighters battle a blaze in a city garage

Advertisement

Ogdensburg firefighters battled a blaze in a city garage.
By Keir Chapman
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Saturday night fire destroyed an Ogdensburg garage.

City fire crews responded to the 500 block of Elizabeth St. to find the garage in flames, and the fire headed towards two nearby home.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained to that garage and had it under control in around 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the fire’s cause is still under investigation.

