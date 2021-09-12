Leo W. Laddison, Jr., 81, of Hermon

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Leo W. Laddison, Jr., 81, of Pyrites-Russell Road, died early morning September 10, 2021 at his home while under the comfort of his loving family and Hospice and Palliative Care.

Leo was born on December 3, 1939, at home in the Town of Canton a son of the late Leo, Sr. and Thelma D. (Brabaw) Laddison. He graduated from Knox High School in Russell on 1958.

On June 30, 1962 he married Janet Marie Gilson. The couple were married 59 years.

Leo began working at Kraft Foods, Canton while attending high school. He owned a gas station for a short-time; belonged to the Laborers Union Local 322, and worked on several projects including: Canton College, St. Lawrence Seaway (repairs), high rises in Ogdensburg, sewer plant in Watertown, cross country pipeline for natural gas. He later worked part-time at Dexter Hydro power plant in Pyrites for 25+ years; worked underground in the mines in Edwards; ran the landfill for the Town of Canton for a year and a half; and owned and operated his own trash removal service for many years. Leo was also a lifetime hobby farmer and was a beekeeper for over 50 years.

Surviving are his wife, Janet of Hermon; three sons, Gregory (Amy) Laddison of Canton, Kevin (Kate) Laddison of VT and Joseph (Meredith) Laddison of VA; three daughters, Sarah (Morgan) Farr of Hermon, Dawn Butler of Potsdam and Peggy Laddison of VA; sixteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Katherine Anne; an infant grandson Gregory; a granddaughter Nina; and two sisters, Dorothy Dean and Helen Durham.

