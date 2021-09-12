Memorial service for Dustie Y. Ledger-Martin, 31, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for Dustie Y. Ledger-Martin will be 1:00pm Saturday, September 18th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A remembrance gathering will be held at the Salvation Army immediately following the service. A calling hour will precede the memorial service at the funeral home beginning at 12:00pm.

Dustie passed away Thursday, September 2nd. She was 31 years old.

Born in Watertown October 9th, 1989, Dustie was a daughter of Cappy M. Ledger. Following graduation from General Brown High School Dustie worked as an Aide at Mercy of Northern New York.

Dustie enjoyed listening to music, perusing Facebook, and being around people. Above all else, Dustie loved spending time with her daughter, Nichole.

Besides her mother, Cappy, Dustie is survived by her husband, Ryan Martin of Watertown; her daughter, Nichole Martin of Watertown; and her mother in-law, Mary Davis. She is also survived by 9 nieces & nephews, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Dustie is predeceased by a daughter, Maddison Martin, who passed away in 2016.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Salvation Army, 723 State Street, Watertown, NY 13601 -or- the Autism Society c/o https://www.autism-society.org/get-involved/donate.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

