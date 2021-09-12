Advertisement

Model trains return to the tracks in Clayton for the annual train fair

Cerow Arena in Clayton played host to the Thousand Islands Train Fair
Cerow Arena in Clayton played host to the Thousand Islands Train Fair
By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Cerow Arena in Clayton was filled with model trains and railroads this weekend. The 1,000 Islands Train Fair returned to Clayton. The event was cancelled last year because of COVID.

People showed off the designs and landscapes for their train sets. Some of them take years to build. One of the participants said his set is never finished. He continuously adds to it and makes improvements. He called it a life long hobby.

“My grandfather worked on the New York Central from 1913 to 1954,” Brian King, a participant in the train fair, said. “He had HO train set and that’s what got me interested when I was young.”

King said he made the trip up from Cooperstown, and said it was worth it because he got to see a lot of the same people.

