Ontario angler takes home top prize in Bassmaster Northern Open

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A pro angler from Cavan, Ontario has won the Bassmaster Northern Open at the St. Lawrence River in Clayton.

Cory Johnston turned in a three-day total 78-0. His weigh-in today came out to 27 pounds, 6 ounces.

“I caught a ton of fish and I caught a lot of big fish. It just goes to show you what an incredible fishery we have here, so we have to look after this place,” Johnston told the Bassmaster Elite Series.

Cal Climpson, also from Cavan, Ontario, finished second with a tournament total of 77-3.

In third place, it was Adam Neu of Forestville, Wisconsin with a total of 76-6.

Johnston’s win comes with the top tournament purse of $43,433.

