Red and Black defeat Glens Falls in home game

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a scoreless first quarter at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Saturday night, Kalon Jeter connects with Chris Furr in the second quarter on a 47 yard pass play to set up the first score of the game.

Kalon Jeter takes it in for the score as well as an extra point, and it’s seven to nothing, Red and Black.

Watertown defense flexes its muscle in the Glens Falls matchup as Jeremy Machia makes a fumble recovery for the Red and Black.

Right before the half, Tevan Olsteen comes up with an interception, leaving the score seven to nothing.

In the third quarter, there’s some razzle dazzle as Kalon Jeter connects with Keegan Quieior on a 65 yard pass play to set up another Red and Black score.

Jeter takes it in again, making the score 14 to nothing.

The Red and Black defense is again stellar as Derrick Dalton makes an interception off a deflection and laterals to Keegan Quieior who takes it to midfield.

Jeremy Machia then comes up with the interception as the defense keeps Glens Falls in check.

Keegan Randle rumbles into the endzone to bring the Red and Black up to 21.

Red and Black go on to beat Glens Falls 24 to zero.

Red and Black quarterback Kalon Jeter said, “We came out a little bit flat but we were able to turn it around. We were able to push on a little bit. We knew what to expect from Glens Falls, they were gonna load the box, so we took advantage, ran some zones offset, and it was able to be successful for us.”

Red and Black defensive end Jeremy Machia said, “We played really well, there was some errors a lot of things we can fix, but we came together. We buckled down.”

Red and Black head coach, George Ashcraft, said, “We’re putting offense points on the board which is great to see. The defense played stellar again. Everybody’s been playing good ball and finally it’s coming together.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.