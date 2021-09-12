Thomas J. Bradley, 77, of Alexandria Bay

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas J. Bradley, 77, Cooper Lane, passed away peacefully Thursday night at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family. He had been a patient there since September 1, 2021. Tom was born on January 20, 1944 in Albany, NY, the son of John T. and Louise Kuon Bradley. He graduated from Vincentian Institute in Albany and received his Master’s Degree from the Albany College of Pharmacy in 1969. Tom married Barbara J. Bouchey on December 4, 1965 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Ogdensburg, NY.

He first worked as a pharmacist for Kinney Drugs in Gouverneur, NY. A few short years later, he was hired by E.J. Noble Hospital to set up pharmacies for all their local hospitals. In 1972, he joined the staff at the Corner Pharmacy in Alexandria Bay and a year later, he purchased the business. In 1978, he relocated the Corner Pharmacy from one corner of Church & James to the other. He owned and operated the Corner Pharmacy until 1989 when he sold the business to Fay’s Drugs. Also, in 1989, Albany College of Pharmacy recognized him as Outstanding Alumni of the Year. Tom continued working as a pharmacist for Fay’s and later Kinney Drugs and the Cape Vincent Correctional Center from where he retired. Always the business man, Tom purchased O’Briens Boat Works and later converted the former pharmacy building into the Korner Pizzeria.

Community involvement was very important to Tom. He was a member of the Alexandria Central School Board of Education until he ran for and was elected as the Town of Alexandria Supervisor, a position that he held for eight years. He also was a member of the Redwood National Bank Board of Directors. Tom was a committed Rotarian for many years, receiving the Paul Harris Fellow recognition in 2005.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara, his daughters, Mary-Ellen (John) Hynes, Alexandria Bay, NY, and Lynne Bradley, Alexandria Bay; his sons, T.J. (Kimberley) Bradley, Alexandria Bay, and Michael (Lorelee) Bradley, Cicero, NY; his grandchildren, Bryant, Lindsey, Emily, Colin, Brayton, Nick, and Madison; his sister, Kathleen (James) Pautler, Albany, NY; and his brothers, Fr. John Bradley, Albany, NY, and Joseph Bradley, Albany, NY. Tom is predeceased by his brother, Robert Bradley, and his parents, John and Louise.

Tom loved spending his free time on “The River”. One of his biggest accomplishments was restoring his cherished wooden boat, “The Star”. He truly enjoyed the moments when he could sneak away and be on the River heading to camp. He was an avid collector of wooden decoys and trains. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. In his retirement years, he cherished any and all moments that he could spend with them and his beloved wife, Barbara.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 16th, from 2-4 and 7-9 at Costello Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 17th, at 11:00 am at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church in Alexandria Bay with Father Douglas Comstock and Father John Bradley officiating. The family is requesting that masks be worn. Burial will follow at St. Cyril’s Cemetery, Alexandria Bay.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to be made to the Alexandria Bay Rotary Club Scholarship Program, PO Box 186, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607 .

