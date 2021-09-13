1,400 jobs available in annual Jefferson-Lewis Job Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a job fair this week that’s “paradise for job seekers.”

That’s what WorkPlace director Cheryl Mayforth said on 7 News This Morning about the Jefferson-Lewis Job Fair.

Watch the video above for her interview.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown.

It features 60 employers with more than available 1,400 jobs. Some employers are offering sign-on bonuses.

If you go, you’re asked to wear a mask

You can check out the jobs at newyork.usnlx.com. You can also call 315-586-3651 to find ut more.

