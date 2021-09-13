Alexander Robert “Bob” Manson, 81, of Gouverneur

Alexander Robert “Bob” Manson, 81, died Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Gouverneur Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Alexander Robert “Bob” Manson, 81, died Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Gouverneur Hospital. Mr. Manson is a retired New York State Trooper. He is also a veteran of the Army and the Navy having served four years in each branch of service. He was a 1958 graduate of Hammond Central School. He and his wife, Kay Clemmons were married at the Methodist Church in Gouverneur in 1970.

Survivors include his wife, Kay J. Manson of Gouverneur, daughters Pam Weaver (Mike Hebert) of Gouverneur and Penny Snow (Pete Towles)of Henderson, sons Robbie Manson and Gordon Ayen (Kelly) both of Gouverneur; brothers Arnold (Donna)Conklin, and Joe Seery; sisters Mary Hyde, Yvonne Mattice, and Diane Manson. Mr. Manson also has 9 grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as Poppy and Poppa Wussy because he always called them wussies, and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Helen Cunningham Manson, a brother John Manson, and sisters Hazel Seery, and Ardis Reynolds, his Mother in Law, Jane Bresett, and Son in Law, Shawn Snow.

Bob was an expert handyman who could often be found spending time at the Donut Shop. He was an excellent fisherman, enjoying fishing with his friends Jimmy Card and Joe Seery. He was also an avid fan of car racing.

Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association or Friends 4 Pound Paws, P.O. Box 394 Gouverneur, NY 13648.

Funeral Services will be held at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur, Wednesday, September 15 at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home Tuesday evening, 6:30 until 9:00 PM.

