Allison R. Rogers, 64, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Allison R. Rogers, Watertown, passed away Friday September 10th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was 64.

Calling hours are Thursday, September 16th, 2021 from 5 pm – 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.

She is survived by her father, Kenneth Rogers, Carthage; two sisters Barbara Rogers, Watertown and Joanie (Daniel) Aubin, Rutland; five nephews. Her mother Lillis predeceased her.

Allison was born in Watertown, May 18th, 1957, a daughter to Kenneth and Lillis Sophy Rogers. She was a graduate of Watertown High School.

Allison was employed at the Best Western in Watertown for 28 years. She later worked in the accounting office of the North Country Orthopedic Group for 7 years retiring in 2016. She was an avid music fan enjoyed listening to her music.

She was an accomplished floral designer and fancy cake baker and enjoyed making them for friends and family.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

