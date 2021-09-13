Advertisement

Apple expected to unveil iPhone 13 Tuesday

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and...
The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Get ready for the new iPhone.

Apple is expected to announce four new smartphones at its virtual event Tuesday.

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The devices will reportedly have improved 5G chips, longer battery life and an updated camera system.

The phones are also expected to have a faster refresh rate for improved gaming.

Apple will also likely unveil the new Apple Watch and the next-generation AirPod.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over vaccine mandate
Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown
State Police investigate serious crash on Arsenal Street
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash in the Town...
One person taken to hospital after SUVs collide in Henderson
Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown
Troopers identify people involved in Saturday’s Arsenal Street crash
Ogdensburg firefighters battled a blaze in a city garage.
Ogdensburg firefighters battle a blaze in a city garage

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin said he won't support a $3.5 trillion budget plan.
Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan
Republican Rep. Mark Samsel pleaded guilty Monday to three misdemeanor charges of disorderly...
Lawmaker accused of kicking boy pleads guilty to 3 charges
Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks
Lewis County Health System
Will area hospitals see staffing crisis over vaccine mandate?
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild