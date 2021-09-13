Barbara J. Widrick, 61, of Carthage

Barbara J. Widrick, 61, Second Road, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara J. Widrick, 61, Second Road, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her home.

She is survived by her husband John R. Widrick; two sons, Brandon Widrick and his companion, Brennan Monnat of Watertown; Alex Widrick of Carthage; her mother, Theresa Campany of Croghan; four sisters, Carol and Hugh Worden of Lowville; Connie Campany and her fiancé, James Branch of Copenhagen; Joan and Jeff Bruckman of Croghan; Jeanette “Cookie” and Mark Woodhouse of Castorland; uncles and aunts, Gordon and Alice Campany, Evelyn Yousey, and Edward Widrick; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her father.

Barb was born on November 24, 1959 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Harland F. Campany and Theresa Briot Campany. She graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1978. After she graduated, Barb began working for Climax Manufacturing in Lowville and worked from 1978 until it closed in 2016. On June 16, 1984, she married John R. Widrick at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Indian River. After Climax closed, Barb worked as a cleaner at Beaver River Central School from 2017 to 2019, until she was unable to work due to illness.

Barb was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church in Carthage and was a member of the former St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Indian River. She attended several area Catholic Churches regularly.

She enjoyed her gardens, her dogs, Bella and Sophie, going for rides through the woods, traveling, especially to Wyoming with her husband. She loved shopping with her family, especially on Black Friday. She loved cook outs, family gatherings and walking in the woods. Barb liked to stay active and loved all of her jobs. Most of all Barb loved spending time with her family.

A funeral Mass will be said on Thursday September 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Belfort with the Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow at St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The ALS Association of Upstate New York Chapter, 135 Old Cove Road, Ste. 213, Liverpool, NY 13090.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.