Advertisement

Bluegrass & Gospel coming up in Redwood

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - This weekend is the 19th Bluegrass & Gospel Music Fest in Redwood.

Phil Seybert is pastor of the Redwood United Methodist Church. He was on 7 News This Morning to talk about the event.

Watch the video for his interview.

The music festival is from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 at the church, which is at 43735 Stine Road in Redwood.

Admission and food are free.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over vaccine mandate
Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown
State Police investigate serious crash on Arsenal Street
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash in the Town...
One person taken to hospital after SUVs collide in Henderson
Ogdensburg firefighters battled a blaze in a city garage.
Ogdensburg firefighters battle a blaze in a city garage
Families welcomed home military police soldiers to Fort Drum Saturday
Last Fort Drum soldiers return home from Afghanistan

Latest News

Jefferson-Lewis Job Fair
1,400 jobs available in annual Jefferson-Lewis Job Fair
Watertown High School
WCSD counselor receives educator award
Bluegrass & Gospel Music Fest
Bluegrass & Gospel Music Fest
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Enjoy the sunshine