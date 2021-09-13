Bluegrass & Gospel coming up in Redwood
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - This weekend is the 19th Bluegrass & Gospel Music Fest in Redwood.
Phil Seybert is pastor of the Redwood United Methodist Church. He was on 7 News This Morning to talk about the event.
Watch the video for his interview.
The music festival is from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 at the church, which is at 43735 Stine Road in Redwood.
Admission and food are free.
