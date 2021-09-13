Advertisement

Boy dies after falling off Amish buggy

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOIRA, New York (WWNY) - A 3-year-old boy from St. Lawrence County died after falling off an Amish buggy.

State police said Sam Miller of Winthrop fell from the buggy as it traveled along Elmer Road in Moira Sunday morning.

The child was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone where he was pronounced dead.

