COVID-19 memorial proposed in Watertown

A COVID-19 memorial is proposed for Watertown's Thompson Park.
A COVID-19 memorial is proposed for Watertown’s Thompson Park.(BCA Architects Engineers)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A COVID-19 memorial is proposed for Watertown’s Thompson Park.

It would have a black granite base and circle of 4-inch thick cobalt blue glass resting on a concrete slab and surrounded by 4 benches.

The cost is $37,000, but the group of citizens, along with “Friends of Thompson Park” hope to raise $80,000.

If city council goes along with it, the memorial could be built next summer.

The citizens group counts 87 Jefferson County people who have died from COVID-19.

