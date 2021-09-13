Advertisement

COVID claims another life, infects 222 in St. Lawrence County

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County says another person died from COVID-19 since its last report on Friday. That brings the death toll to 109 since the pandemic began.

In addition, 222 new COVID infections were reported. There are 26 people hospitalized with the virus.

The county reports 52 percent of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID.

Jefferson and Lewis counties have yet to release their reports. We’ll update this story when we get them.

