Doris “Dory” M. Brickey, 81, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Doris “Dory” M. Brickey, age 81, passed away on September 11, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Cranberry Lake Cemetery.

Dory was born on December 24, 1939 in Lowville to the late John and Lucille (Peters) Hogan. She graduated from the Clifton-Fine Central School in 1958 and married Richard C. Brickey on September 15, 1962 at St. Hubert’s Church in Star Lake. Mr. Brickey passed away on December 17, 2020.

Mrs. Brickey had worked for the Newton Falls Paper Mill for a few years before starting her family. She loved singing and decorating, including making the artwork for banners and posters at the church. Dory enjoyed fishing, but hated boats and was the former head of the Diet Workshop in Star Lake and a member of the Star Lake Fire Department Auxiliary where she had served as the Treasurer.

Dory is survived by her three children, Carolyn Sovie and her significant other, George Zimny, of Fine, Carleton Brickey and his wife, Robin of Potsdam, Shirley Marsh and her husband, Jeffrey of Liverpool; and a sister, Linda Hogan. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jessica and Dustin Sovie, Daniela Pena, and Emily Becker, and a great-grandson, Gabriel Rojas.

She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Brickey and two sisters, her twin, Donna Hogan, and Patricia Reff.

Donations in memory of Dory may be made to Alzheimer’s Research or the Star Lake Fire Department, PO Box 22, Star Lake NY 13690.

