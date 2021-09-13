Advertisement

Enjoy the sunshine

By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re not letting go of summer quite yet. We’ll see warmer temperatures and a touch of humidity toward the end of the week.

Today will be sunny with highs around 70.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Showers will be on and off over the next couple of days. It will be partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs those two days will be in the low to mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will both be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain each day. Highs will be around 80 on Friday and in the upper 70s on Saturday.

It will be mostly sunny Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

