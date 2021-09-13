Advertisement

Flag raising celebrates Irish immigrant, ‘father’ of U.S. Navy

The Irish flag and Naval flag were raised outside city hall
The Irish flag and Naval flag were raised outside city hall(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Barry, an Irish immigrant who many call the father of the U.S. Navy, was honored in Watertown Monday.

The Irish flag and Naval flag were raised outside city hall.

Barry died on September 13, 1803. Speakers at the event said Barry means a lot to history.

“A lot of pride of that. And myself being a Naval veteran, I take extreme pride knowing that the first flag officer was an Irish-American,” said William Flynn, president, Ancient Order Hibernians, Monsignor James Ruddy Division.

After the Revolutionary War, President George Washington made Barry the first commissioned Naval officer in the United States.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over vaccine mandate
Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown
State Police investigate serious crash on Arsenal Street
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash in the Town...
One person taken to hospital after SUVs collide in Henderson
Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown
Troopers identify people involved in Saturday’s Arsenal Street crash
Ogdensburg firefighters battled a blaze in a city garage.
Ogdensburg firefighters battle a blaze in a city garage

Latest News

Lewis County Health System
Will area hospitals see staffing crisis over vaccine mandate?
Drug overdoses
Watertown to observe Overdose Awareness Day
A COVID-19 memorial is proposed for Watertown’s Thompson Park.
COVID-19 memorial proposed in Watertown
Roxanne George and Desiree Smith with a photo of Tia George-Sargent
Loved ones raise awareness of addiction after Brownville woman’s death