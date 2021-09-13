Flag raising celebrates Irish immigrant, ‘father’ of U.S. Navy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Barry, an Irish immigrant who many call the father of the U.S. Navy, was honored in Watertown Monday.

The Irish flag and Naval flag were raised outside city hall.

Barry died on September 13, 1803. Speakers at the event said Barry means a lot to history.

“A lot of pride of that. And myself being a Naval veteran, I take extreme pride knowing that the first flag officer was an Irish-American,” said William Flynn, president, Ancient Order Hibernians, Monsignor James Ruddy Division.

After the Revolutionary War, President George Washington made Barry the first commissioned Naval officer in the United States.

