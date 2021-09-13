WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Tonight, Monday, July 13 at 7 pm

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

“Free Burma Rangers Encore”

A family brings hope to the front lines.

Fathom brings back Free Burma Rangers a documentary film exploring the extraordinary 20-year journey of missionaries Dave and Karen Eubank. The film follows Dave, Karen, and their three young children, as they venture into war zones where they are fighting to bring hope.

Dave Eubank is a rare hero of the faith. He is a former U.S. Special Forces soldier turned missionary to conflict zones. The film is a real-life adventure movie. Viewers will follow the family into firefights, heroic rescues, and experience life-changing ministry. In the midst of this unprecedented journey, you will witness amazing lessons of faith from one of the most inspiring families in the world.

The Free Burma Rangers was founded over 20 years ago by Eubank, in response to conflict in Burma, and now offer help, hope and love to internally displaced people around the world. They live by six principles:

Love one another

Unite for freedom, justice and peace

Forgive and do not hate each other

Pray with faith

Act with Courage

Never Surrender

Viewer Discretion Advised - Includes Intense, Graphic Sequences of War Violence

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.