BUFORD, Georgia (WWNY) - Joan M. Antonelli, 88, formerly of Pillar Point, died September 11, 2021 at the Retreat of Buford in Buford, GA., with her family by her side.

Mrs. Antonelli was born April 22, 1933, in the Town of Croghan, daughter of Cyril J. and Hannah J. (Flood) Kempney. She graduated from Augustinian Academy in 1952. After graduation Mrs. Antonelli moved to Watertown, NY to work at Lofink’s Photography.

She married Fiorino J. “Footie” Antonelli October 15, 1955, in Sackets Harbor, NY. At that time she was a homemaker and worked in the infirmary at Sisters of Saint Joseph. Mrs. Antonelli and her husband owned and operated Footie’s Pizza Parlor on Pillar Point, Dexter, NY. Mr. Antonelli died January 26,1985. Mrs. Antonelli continued to run the business retiring in 2000.

Mrs. Antonelli enjoyed snowmobiling. Being on Lake Ontario and watching the boats and ice fisherman from the window at the “Stumble Inn” which was her home with her companion Ernie Gould who died May 2001. Then in 2017 Mrs. Antonelli moved to Georgia.

She was a member of the Pillar Point Snowmobile Club, founded by her husband, American Legion Brownville Axillary for forty years, and Pillar Point Fire Department Axillary. Mrs. Antonelli was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown.

Mrs. Antonelli is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Cheryl (Richard) Galavitz, FL, Charlene (Kenneth) Hanson, GA., three brothers, Byron (Pete), Carthage, Dwight (Patty), Castorland, Duane (Gail), Dexter, a sister, Sister Mary Rita a Sister of Saint Joseph, Watertown, and, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A son Mark in 2004 and two sisters Vada Webb and Nancy Sweeney, all died before her.

A funeral mass will be Friday at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville with Father Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

